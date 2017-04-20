Accessibility links

Pence in Indonesia With Trade on Agenda

  • Associated Press

Staff serve drinks to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (center) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (second from right) during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 20, 2017. Pence is currently on a 10-day trip in Asia.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA — 

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting Indonesia’s president and other top officials in Jakarta with trade and commercial disputes expected to be on the agenda.

The two-day stop in Indonesia comes as President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo deals with a serious political setback from the defeat of his ally in the election for Jakarta governor.

Indonesia is on President Donald Trump’s trade hit list, and a U.S. company that operates the world’s largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.

