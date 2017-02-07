Accessibility links

Haiti: Jovenel Moise's Inauguration

Haitian businessman Jovenel Moise was sworn in as Haiti's new president on February 7, 2017. VOA's Creole service was there.
Haitian President-elect Jovenel Moise, right and former Communications Minister Rotchild Francois Jr. in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo: VOA Creole Service)
Banner celebrating Jovenel Moise's inauguration is seen on street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo: VOA Creole Service)
Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise (4th from Left) attends a party in his honor hosted by the Haitian diaspora in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo: VOA Creole Service)
Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise participates in a toast with Senate leader Youri Latortue on the eve of the inauguration in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo: VOA Creole Service)
