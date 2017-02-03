Houston Ready for Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the most-watched American sporting event of the year. This year's National Football League championship game features the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The game will be played in Houston, Texas on Sunday February 5. VOA's Brian Allen is there.
The Super Bowl is the most-watched American sporting event of the year. This American flag has been decorated with Wilson footballs, the company that manufactures every football that is used by the NFL. (B. Allen/VOA)
Houston, Texas will be the host of Super Bowl LI, the 51st NFL championship game, on Sunday, February 5th. (B. Allen/VOA)
Fans pose with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded annually to the winner of the NFL championship game, also known as the Super Bowl. The two football teams playing this year are the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (B. Allen/VOA)
A father takes a photo of his son, who is pretending to be a football player for the local Houston Texans team. The two are at the NFL Experience, a fan festival in downtown Houston before Sunday's Super Bowl game. (B. Allen/VOA)