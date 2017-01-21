In Photos: Inaugural Balls

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were joined on the dance floor at three inaugural balls by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife and their children. Trump danced to "My Way" the classic Frank Sinatra signature song.
Two of the balls were held at the D.C. Convention center, while the third - a Salute to Our Armed Forces Ball - was held a the National Building Museum.
President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration.
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump celebrate with the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration.
President Donald Trump, left, dances with Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell as first lady Melania Trump is spun by Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina during a dance at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.