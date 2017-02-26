Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood honors its best Sunday February 26 when Oscar statuettes are distributed for excellence in film. One of the most watched moments of the evening is the red carpet arrivals. Here is a sample of what some of the top stars wore.
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Isabelle Huppert arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Janelle Monae arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Ruth Negga, wearing the ACLU ribbon, arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.