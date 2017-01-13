Obama to Hold Final News Conference Wednesday

President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference as the U.S. leader on Wednesday, two days before he leaves office.

The White House announced the press event on Friday as it revealed Obama's public schedule for his last week as president.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama will begin the week Monday by hosting the Chicago Cubs baseball team to celebrate its World Series victory. He will also attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service event on Monday, a national holiday.

A day for packing

Earnest said Obama will spend Thursday, his last full day as president, packing up. On Friday's Inauguration Day, he and first lady Michelle Obama will host President-elect Donald Trump for tea at the White House.

After Trump is sworn in, Obama and his wife will depart the Capitol by helicopter for Andrews Air Force Base, where he will bid farewell to staffers who worked in his administration. The White House said Obama will then fly on the presidential aircraft one last time to a location that has not been announced.

Obama to live in Washington

Obama has rented an eight-bedroom home in Washington to live in after he leaves the White House. He announced earlier this year his family plans to stay in Washington until his younger daughter, Sasha, completes high school. The Obamas also own a home in Chicago, Illinois.

Obama gave a farewell address on Tuesday in his hometown of Chicago, saying the country is a “better, stronger place” than when he took office in 2008. He pointed to the reversal of a recession, passage of his landmark health care program and the legalization of gay marriage as achievements the American people have won through his message of change.