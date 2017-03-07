Trump Greets First White House Tourists

The White House has reopened public tours for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

The line of visitors erupted in cheers as President Donald Trump himself greeted them at the White House door. At the front of the line, 10-year-old Jack Cornish of Birmingham, Alabama, who got the thrill of a lifetime, posing with the president as the network TV cameras rolled.

The president offered the visitors a bit of advice.

"Work hard, everybody. Work hard," Trump advised.

The tours had been suspended temporarily during the presidential transition, prompting some complaints from members of Congress, who have the sole privilege of distributing the tickets to constituents and others visiting the Capitol.

Tickets are free, and can be requested up to three months in advance.