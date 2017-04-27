Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Protesters Attack Macedonia Lawmakers

Scores of protesters in Macedonia have broken through a police cordon and entered parliament, attacking some lawmakers, to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.
Show more
Macedonian police escorts injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near the parliament in Skopje. Macedonia, April 27, 2017.
1

Macedonian police escorts injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near the parliament in Skopje. Macedonia, April 27, 2017.

Talat Xhaferi, center, a senior official of the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integrations, stands after being elected as a new speaker in the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017.
2

Talat Xhaferi, center, a senior official of the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integrations, stands after being elected as a new speaker in the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017.

Police cordon block the protesters from entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017.
3

Police cordon block the protesters from entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017.

Police try to block protestors as they enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017. Scores of protesters have broken through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a m
4

Police try to block protestors as they enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017. Scores of protesters have broken through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a m

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG