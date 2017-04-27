Protesters Attack Macedonia Lawmakers

Scores of protesters in Macedonia have broken through a police cordon and entered parliament, attacking some lawmakers, to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government.
Show more
1
Macedonian police escorts injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near the parliament in Skopje. Macedonia, April 27, 2017.
2
Talat Xhaferi, center, a senior official of the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integrations, stands after being elected as a new speaker in the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017.
3
Police cordon block the protesters from entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017.
4
Police try to block protestors as they enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 27, 2017. Scores of protesters have broken through a police cordon and entered Macedonian parliament to protest the election of a new speaker despite a m