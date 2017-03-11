Protests Erupt Over Turkey Campaigning in the Netherlands
The Netherlands barred Turkey's foreign minister from Rotterdam in a row over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish emigres.
Supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave flags outside the Dutch consulate to protest, in Istanbul, March 12, 2017.
Riot police stand outside the Netherlands consulate as the supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stage a protest in Istanbul, March 11, 2017.
Crowd gather to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Mar
Police start to remove demonstrators outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 11, 2017.