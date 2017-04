From October 2015 to September 2016, the United States admitted more than 31,000 refugees from around the world. To put these newcomers on the road to self-sufficiency, federally-funded programs provide cash assistance as well as job readiness and employment services. Sarah Zaman of VOA's Urdu Service visited an adult learning program in the state of Maryland to see how refugees, who cannot speak English, are taught the most basic skill they need to thrive in America.