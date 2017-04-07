Romanian Tourist Dies, Is 5th Victim of London Attack

A 31-year-old Romanian tourist who was knocked into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge during an attack on Britain’s Houses of Parliament more than two weeks ago has died, London police said Friday.

Andreea Cristea was rescued from the cold river after the attack, in which a man identified as Khalid Masood drove his rented SUV into pedestrians on the bridge and then fatally stabbed a police officer at the Houses of Parliament.

Cristea’s family described her as “our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts,’’ and said they would be donating to charity all the money raised to help her since the March 22 attack.

Her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz suffered a broken foot in the attack.

Police said she had been receiving extensive treatment in the hospital since the attack but that life support was withdrawn Thursday afternoon.

The death toll from the attack now stands at five, including the police officer. The attacker was shot dead by police. Dozens more were wounded.

Police believe the 52-year-old attacker acted alone and was motivated by Islamist extremism.