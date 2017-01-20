Russian Army Store Offers Trump Discount

Russia's Ministry of Defense-run stores are offering a 10% discount on all clothing and accessories for American citizens in honor of Donald Trump's inauguration as 45th president of the United States. This branch, across from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, has electronic billboards with Trump's photo advertising the special offer. A spokeswoman tells VOA this is only the second time the stores have offered such a discount in honor of a foreign leader. The first time was when Trump was elected in November.

