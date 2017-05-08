Putin’s Youth Army Debuts on Red Square for ‘Victory Day’

Russia is for the first time rolling out President Vladimir Putin's Yunarmiya, or "Youth Army,” for the annual World War II Victory Day parade in Red Square. Putin created the military’s "patriotic" youth organization in 2015, but its national TV debut as a force of more than 30,000 members comes just weeks after nation-wide anti-corruption protests that drew many young people. As VOA’s Daniel Schearf reports from Moscow, Yunarmiya is seen as the Kremlin's latest effort to encourage support from Russia's next generation.