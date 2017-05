The list of threats to the world's coral reef systems is long: overfishing, tourism, and the aquarium trade, for starters. Add the continuing effects of climate change, ocean warming and acidification, and it is easy to see why coral reefs around the world are at risk. Efforts to mitigate the damage are ongoing, but one group of Israeli researchers is trying to solve the problem by searching for stronger coral. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.