Second Suspect Arrested Over Sweden Truck Attack

Swedish authorities have arrested second person in connection with Friday's truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people and wounded 15 others.

There were no immediate details about the additional suspect and how that person is connected to the 39-year-old Uzbek national suspected of ramming a stolen truck into an upscale shopping hub

The suspected terrorist was previously known to Swedish intelligence services, but authorities say he was not a part of any ongoing investigations.

"Nothing indicates we have the wrong person," said the head of Sweden's national police, Dan Eliasson, in comments to reporters Saturday. "On the contrary, suspicions have strengthened as the investigation has progressed."

Photos taken at the scene Friday showed the vehicle was a truck belonging to beer maker Spendrups, which said its truck had been hijacked earlier in the day.

Witnesses say the truck drove straight into the entrance of the Ahlens Department Store on Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, sending shoppers screaming and running. Television footage showed smoke coming out of the store after the crash.

Following the attack, Stockholm's central train station was evacuated and nearby buildings were locked down for hours. Police say they have increased security at the country’s borders.

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf expressed his condolences for the victims and their families in a brief statement.

"We follow developments but as of now our thoughts go to the victims and their families,'' he said. The king cut short a visit to Brazil on Friday to return home.

A number of European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and London's mayor, Saddiq Khan, have released statements indicating their solidarity with Sweden.

"One of Europe's most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it — and our very way of life — harm," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

French President Francois Hollande voiced his "horror and indignation" over the assault. Paris’ Eiffel Tower went dark for five minutes Friday to honor the victims of the attack.

The U.S. State Department also condemned the attack, adding, “Attacks like this are intended to sow the seeds of fear, but in fact they only strengthen our shared resolve to combat terrorism around the world.”