Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Secret Service Examines Suspicious Package Outside White House

  • VOA News
FILE - A member of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division looks out over Pennsylvania Avenue as he stands in front of the White House in Washington, Oct. 3, 2014.

FILE - A member of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division looks out over Pennsylvania Avenue as he stands in front of the White House in Washington, Oct. 3, 2014.

The United States Secret Service detained a man Tuesday with a mysterious package outside the White House.

The Secret Service confirmed that the package was being examined and security parameters had been established.


The man had approached a uniformed officer at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — about a block from the White House — making "suspicious comments."

Tours in the East Wing of the White House have been suspended, but "all other activity continues as normal," according to the Secret Service.

This incident follows a string of threats to White House security this month, including a person who jumped over a bicycle rack near a security check point and a week before that, a California man who climbed over the White House fence and roamed free on the grounds for about 17 minutes.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG