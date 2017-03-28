Secret Service Examines Suspicious Package Outside White House

The United States Secret Service detained a man Tuesday with a mysterious package outside the White House.

The Secret Service confirmed that the package was being examined and security parameters had been established.



The man had approached a uniformed officer at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — about a block from the White House — making "suspicious comments."

Tours in the East Wing of the White House have been suspended, but "all other activity continues as normal," according to the Secret Service.

This incident follows a string of threats to White House security this month, including a person who jumped over a bicycle rack near a security check point and a week before that, a California man who climbed over the White House fence and roamed free on the grounds for about 17 minutes.