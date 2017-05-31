More Than 200 Dead in Sri Lanka Floods, Mudslides

Sri Lanka said Wednesday floods and landslides set off by monsoon rains have now killed at least 202 people.

The latest update from the country's Disaster Management Center said 96 people were still reported missing, while nearly 80,000 people were displaced in temporary shelters.

The rain began drenching the country late last week, with flooding and mudslides destroying hundreds of buildings and homes and covering roads and farmland. The effects have impacted around 630,000 people overall.

Sri Lanka's army, navy and air force have been working to deliver aid and help rescue those in danger. The United Nations, United States, China, Japan, Pakistan, Australia and India are among those who have also pledged support for the relief effort.