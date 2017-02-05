Accessibility links

Languages
Arts & Entertainment

Super Bowl fans

  • Brian Allen
New England Patriots plays against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
Show more
Fans proudly display their tickets to the Super Bowl -- where the cheapest "get-in" ticket will go for around $2,000. (B. Allen/VOA)
1

Fans proudly display their tickets to the Super Bowl -- where the cheapest "get-in" ticket will go for around $2,000. (B. Allen/VOA)

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, just an hour before kickoff of the Super Bowl, the biggest annual sporting event in the United States. (B. Allen/VOA)
2

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, just an hour before kickoff of the Super Bowl, the biggest annual sporting event in the United States. (B. Allen/VOA)

A young New England Patriots fan sports his team's logo painted in his hair at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. (B. Allen/VOA)
3

A young New England Patriots fan sports his team's logo painted in his hair at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. (B. Allen/VOA)

Fans at the Super Bowl wear their team colors in a variety of ways: some opt for a old-school jersey, while others choose a custom-made suit covered in their team's logo. (B. Allen/VOA)
4

Fans at the Super Bowl wear their team colors in a variety of ways: some opt for a old-school jersey, while others choose a custom-made suit covered in their team's logo. (B. Allen/VOA)

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG