Suspect Arrested in Shooting of US Official in Mexico

The alleged suspect who shot and wounded an official with the U.S. consulate in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday has been arrested.

The American official, identified as 13-year foreign service officer Christopher Ashcraft, is said to be in stable condition, according to a statement from the Mexican attorney general's office.

A surveillance video posted to Facebook by the U.S. consulate shows the shooter waiting outside a parking garage before opening fire on Ashcraft's car Friday evening.

The gunman had just previously followed Ashcraft through the parking garage, but did not engage him.

As Ashcraft's car emerged from the garage, the gunman fired a shot into the windshield. No motive is known for the shooting.

The video shows a man dressed in a blue shirt and wearing sunglasses, but no other information has been released about the shooter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, but it is unclear if it would be claimed.