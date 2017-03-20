Suspect Who Drove Suspicious Car Near White House Is Identified

A man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a car that was deemed suspicious has been detained by the U.S. Secret Service.

Media outlets reported Sunday that the suspect has been identified by police as 29-year-old Sean Patrick Keoughan of Roanoke, Virginia.

The car was stopped Saturday night about a quarter-mile from the White House.

The Secret Service says it's investigating. It hasn't said what caused the car to be considered suspicious.

Republican President Donald Trump wasn't at the White House because he and his family are spending the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident happened just hours after the Secret Service apprehended a person who jumped over a bicycle rack outside the security perimeter of the White House.

Reports say Secret Service officers tackled the intruder and arrested him within two minutes.

Alarm bells at the White House went off after the security breach attempt, prompting dozens of long-gun-armed officers to run out on the lawn to prevent it.

On March 10, a California man climbed over three White House security barriers and managed to remain free on the grounds for more than 15 minutes before he was detained near a door to the White House. Trump was in the White House at the time.