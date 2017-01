The U.N. refugee agency says at least 26,000 people have fled Gambia into Senegal as the West African countries prepare for possible military action to unseat Gambia's leader of 22 years. President Yahya Jammeh lost the December elections but has refused to step down. President-elect Adama Barrow is to be inaugurated Thursday. Ricci Shryock reports for VOA from the Senegalese border town of Karang.