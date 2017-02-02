Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Feb. 4

This is the Top Five Countdown! We’re cranking up the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending February 4, 2017.

It’s another week where the deck gets shuffled but no new cards are dealt.



Number 5: The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"



It’s a good week for The Weeknd: while he commands the Billboard Album chart for a fourth week, he also remains in our Hot 100 Top Five: “Starboy” slips a slot to fifth place.



The Weeknd and Daft Punk have both joined the performing lineup for the upcoming Grammy Awards. Also new to the list are Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak, and A Tribe Called Quest. Previously announced performers include Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. The big night happens on February 12.





Number 4: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"



The Chainsmokers and Halsey remain strong, as “Closer” recovers a slot in fourth place. Last month, Halsey took to Instagram to reveal that she’d undergone multiple surgeries for the abdominal condition endometriosis.



Number 3: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"



Holding in third place are Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane with “Black Beatles” – which like all our other songs today, spent some time at number one. Who’s the man behind this viral hit? Mike WiLL Made-It, and while his name may not sound familiar, you’ve probably heard his other hits: “We Can’t Stop” by Miley Cyrus; “Love Me” from Lil Wayne; “Pour It Up” by Rihanna and let’s not forget Nicki Minaj’s “Black Beatles” remix, “Black Barbies.”



Number 2: Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



Ed Sheeran loses his Hot 100 crown after one week, as “Shape Of You” slips to second place. This week Ed dropped the video, which shows him training for a boxing match, and ending up going against a sumo wrestler. Sheeran says he spent much of last year drinking beer and really packed on the weight. He’s currently getting in fighting shape for the March 3 arrival of his Divide album and subsequent tour.





Number 1: Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"



Back to number one go Migos and Lil Uzi Vert with “Bad And Boujee.” Rap fans who want to see Migos perform at the Super Bowl have launched an online petition on the change.org web site. Nearly 60,000 supporters have signed the document asking the rap trio to replace Lady Gaga on February 5.

That may not happen, but we'll be here next week with a new hit list.