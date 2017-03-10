Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 11

We’re coming on strong with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 11, 2017.

Last week, if you recall, we had a big new entry in fourth place. Well, THIS week, we have a big new entry in fourth place!



Number 5: The Chainsmokers and Halsey "Closer"



The Chainsmokers and Halsey continue their record-setting run in the Top Five with “Closer” – it’s been there for 27 weeks now.

On February 5, The Chainsmokers ruled the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles. The duo was the night’s big winner, taking five awards including Best New Artist. Drake and twenty one pilots came in second with four trophies apiece.

Number 4: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"



Last week Katy Perry crashed into the hit list at number four with “Chained To The Rhythm.” This week, Bruno Mars is our big fourth-place newcomer, as “That’s What I Like” rises three slots.



On Sunday, Mars was in Los Angeles, performing at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. He also received the iHeart Radio Innovator Award, presented by Big Sean. Mars kicks off his world tour on March 28 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Number 3: Taylor Swift & Zayn "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"



Slipping a slot to third place go Zayn and Taylor Swift with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”



Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years, and in 2013 collaborated on the song “Everything Has Changed.” Now, it appears, a follow-up is in the works. Sheeran told E! News that a new collaboration will happen “in their lifetimes,” although it’s a safe bet we’ll hear something much sooner.

Number 2: Migos "Bad And Boujee"



Migos re-take the runner-up slot with their former champ “Bad And Boujee.” The Georgia trio is prepping for one of the year’s most anticipated hip-hop tours: on May 4, they’ll hit the road in North America with Future, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. August brings appearances at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the U.K.



Number 1: Ed Sheeran "Shape Of You"

Ed Sheeran spends a fifth total week atop the Hot 100 with “Shape Of You.” His “Divide” album dropped March 3, setting a new Spotify streaming record in the process. Fans streamed it more than 56 million times upon release, nearly doubling The Weeknd’s previous record for “Starboy,” set last year.

That’s it for now, but we'll have a new lineup for you in seven days.