Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 4

This is the Top Five Countdown! We’re raising the curtain on the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 4, 2017.

Break out the popcorn, movie fans, because we have a blockbuster debut for you.



Number 5: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"



The action starts in fifth place, where the Chainsmokers and Halsey rebound two slots with “Closer.” This song is now a record-setter - it has spent 26 total weeks – six months – in the Top Five. That’s the longest Top Five run in the Hot 100’s 58-year history. The previous record was 25 weeks, jointly held by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with “Uptown Funk,” and LeAnn Rimes with “How Do I Live.”

That’s pretty spectacular, but the real fireworks arrive in fourth place.







Number 4: Katy Perry Featuring Skip Marley "Chained To The Rhythm"



One of our most dependable hit makers returns this week, as Katy Perry opens in fourth place with “Chained To The Rhythm.”

This is not only Katy’s 14th Top 10 single, it’s also her third-highest Hot 100 debut. “Part Of Me” opened at number one in 2012, while “California Gurls” hit second place in 2010. The featured artist on this song is Skip Marley, the grandson of reggae great Bob Marley.







Number 3: Migos & Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"



Migos and Lil Uzi Vert slip a slot to third place with “Bad And Boujee,” and Migos are already planning new chart conquests.

On February 24, Calvin Harris dropped his latest single “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean, along with Migos members Quavo and Offset. Three days later on February 27, DJ Khaled sent out a series of Instagram photos featuring Migos, Justin Bieber, and Chance The Rapper…and it just so happens DJ Khaled is dropping a new album, Grateful, on March 22.







Number 2: Zayn & Taylor Swift "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

Zayn and Taylor Swift jump a notch to second place with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

On February 22, Zayn faced off against his former One Direction groupmates in the BRIT Awards…and lost. 1D took the Video Of The Year crown for “History,” while Zayn was an also-ran with his “Pillowtalk” clip.











Number 1: Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"



Ed Sheeran extends his run at the top to four weeks with “Shape Of You,” and it sounds like Ed has a new friend.

Last week, Katy Perry stopped by the BBC for a pre-BRIT Awards interview…and Ed crashed the conversation. He recalled their first meeting after a gig in Toronto in which Ed was covered in sweat…things didn’t go so smoothly then but they’re good pals now.

Will Ed Sheeran’s run at the top continue? Join us next week for the answers!