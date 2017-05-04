Top 5 Songs for Week Ending May 6

We’re holding court with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending May 6, 2017.

All we can say is “wow” – yet another big song debuts in the Top Five this week.

In fact, we get two new tracks.

Number 5: Future "Mask Off"



Future makes his first career Top Five appearance, as “Mask Off” jumps two slots to fifth place. The Atlanta rapper launches his “Nobody Safe Tour” on May 4 in Memphis, and Kodak Black has been dropped from the lineup. He’s currently in jail for a probation violation. The lineup features a rotating roster including Migos, Tory Lanez, and Young Thug.



Number 4: Kendrick Lamar "DNA"



Kendrick Lamar is your Hot Shot Debut artist in fourth place with “DNA.” It’s one of 14 charting tracks from Kendrick’s “Damn” album, which this week becomes his third number one album here in the U.S. It does so by selling 603,000 album equivalent units. That gives Kendrick the best opening sales week of 2017…at least so far.



Number 3: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"



Bruno Mars slips a slot to third place with “That’s What I Like,” but never mind - he’s adding new dates to his world tour. His 24 K Magic Tour, currently trekking through the U.K. and Europe, will hit Australasia early in 2018. For the first time in four years, Bruno will visit Australia and New Zealand for nine dates, beginning next February 27 in Auckland.



Number 2: Ed Sheeran " Shape of You"



Ed Sheeran’s reign at the top is over – or at least interrupted – as “Shape Of You” falls to second place.



Ed will briefly appear in the upcoming seventh season of “Game Of Thrones.” He says he filmed his scene last November, in which he sings a song for Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams. Back in March, series co-creator David Benioff said they’ve been trying to make a Sheeran cameo happen for years, as a gift for super-fan Maisie.





Number 1: Kendrick Lamar "Humble"



If you’re a super-fan of Kendrick Lamar, then this is your lucky week: “Humble” jumps to number one on the Hot 100.



Two years ago, he and Taylor Swift shared the top spot with “Bad Blood.”

Every one of the 14 songs from Kendrick’s “Damn” album appears in this week’s Hot 100. Kendrick is only the fifth artist to land that many songs in the chart at the same time. The Beatles did it first in 1964, followed by Drake, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber.

Can Kendrick keep the momentum going? We’ll find out in seven days.