Triple Car Bombs Kill 23 in Mosul Market

At least 23 people were killed Thursday when three car bombs blew up outside a crowded outdoor market in Mosul, according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry.

The bombing took place took place in the former Islamic State-held district of Gojali, which was only retaken by Iraqi defense forces two months ago as part of operations to remove the jihadists from Mosul.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 15 civilians and eight police officers.

The Defense Ministry statement did not specify whether the explosions were caused by suicide bombers.