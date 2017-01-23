Trump to Sign Executive Orders, Meet With Ryan

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to meet with House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and sign a number of executive orders Monday as his administration begins its first full week of work.

The White House did not elaborate on what issues would be the subject of the executive orders.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to roll back orders signed by former president Barack Obama, and after being elected he laid out a plan for the early days of his administration that included giving notice the U.S. plans to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada.

"I think you will see those happen very shortly," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said last week.

Trump's plan also included executive orders involving immigration and national security.He has already signed an order stating his intention to try to promptly repeal Obama's signature health care program.

Meetings with foreign leaders

The White House says Trump will discuss immigration and NAFTA reforms with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on January 31.He also plans to meet soon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I think we're going to have a very good result for Mexico, for the United States, and for everyone involved," Trump said Sunday.

Trump campaigned on a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that he said would be paid for by Mexico.Pena Nieto has dismissed the idea that his government would provide the funding, calling it "ridiculous."

Before his meetings with the leaders of Mexico and Canada, Trump will host talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday in the Oval Office.May has said she wants to focus on post-Brexit trade talks, NATO and fighting terrorism.