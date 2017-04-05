Trump Meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah

U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House Wednesday, with their agenda dominated by the deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria and the possibility of renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

The Jordanian monarch and the new U.S. president met briefly on the sidelines of a prayer breakfast in Washington in February, but the second get-together between the two leaders promises to be more substantive, with private discussions, a joint news conference and a working luncheon.

Tuesday's horrific attack in Syria on Jordan's doorstep in the volatile Mideast killed scores of people and injured hundreds. Trump, in a written statement, denounced the attack as "reprehensible" and said it "cannot be ignored by the civilized world." But it is unknown how the United States and Jordan, two allies, might otherwise react.

Jordan's king, acting as something of an envoy from the Arab world, is carrying a message of renewed interest in a peace pact with Israel that would include Arab and Muslim nation recognition of the Jewish state in exchange for creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.

Arab leaders renewed the offer they first made to Israel in 2002 at a summit meeting last week, but Israel has balked at withdrawing from lands it captured in 1967s Six-Day War.

The new possibility of peace talks and creation of a Palestinian state dovetails with Trump's announced goal of achieving a lasting Mideast accord, something that eluded U.S. presidents for decades. He has dispatched an international envoy, Jason Greenblatt, to meet with Arab and Israeli leaders on a "listening tour" in the region.

Trump has declared himself a staunch friend of Israel and already met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The new U.S. president at first said he could envision alternatives to the two-state, Israeli-Palestinian solution long backed by other U.S. presidents. Recently, however, he seems to have taken more measured steps in the region, seeking a slowdown in creation of more Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and holding off on a promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

There have been no substantial Israeli-Palestinian peace talks since Netanyahu's 2009 election. He has not reneged on the principle of a two-state solution, but most of his Cabinet members oppose the idea.