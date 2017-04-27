Trump: New Trade Deal with Mexico, Canada 'Very Possible'

President Donald Trump says U.S. relationships with Mexico and Canada are good and it is "very possible" the three countries can reach a new accord to overhaul the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump said Thursday on his Twitter account that he received calls the day before from Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking he renegotiate the pact rather than terminate it, as he was considering, and he agreed.



But Trump said "if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA."

On his long run to the presidency, Trump often assailed NAFTA, calling it a "disaster" and saying the treaty has left American workers at a disadvantage, especially as U.S. companies moved their operations to Mexico in search of cheaper labor.

Trump has already withdrawn the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, although that deal had not been ratified by Congress.

Before Trump offered his own remarks, the White House said the three leaders "agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries."

The statement further said Trump is honored to work with Peña Nieto and Trudeau and he believes the renegotiation process will make the three countries stronger.

A Mexican government statement confirmed the phone call between Trump and Peña Nieto, saying the leaders agreed on the convenience of maintaining NAFTA and working with Canada to bring about successful negotiations.

Earlier Wednesday, a Canadian foreign ministry spokesman said Canada is "ready to come to the table at any time."



Trump targeted Canada this week for what he said was unfair trade practices, and ordered a new 20 percent tariff on Canadian lumber imports, which could add to cost of buying new houses in the United States.

Many Mexican officials have called NAFTA a disappointment, saying it has brought slow economic growth despite increased investment in factories and industry.