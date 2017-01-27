Trump Looking for New Strategy Options to Counter Islamic State

President Donald Trump is heading to the Pentagon later Friday where he will likely ask for new options on how to defeat the Islamic State (IS) militant group in ways that were considered “off the table” during the previous administration, defense officials have told VOA.

In turn, top defense officials will be looking for clear priorities to direct the counter-IS fight.

For example, one defense official told VOA Friday the Obama administration had made dual priorities of keeping ally Turkey satisfied and defeating IS.

“When everything is a priority, nothing is a priority,” the official told VOA. “Just tell us what is the priority.”

One counter-IS option that could be drafted for Trump is arming or otherwise enhancing the capabilities of a Syrian Kurdish group known as the YPG.

American support for the group is a sensitive proposal because NATO ally Turkey considers the group a terrorist organization. However, Kurdish forces make up the bulk of the force to retake Raqqa, IS’s self-proclaimed capital, and have proven very effective against IS in Syria’s north and east.

Helicopters, more troops?

Other options to enhance the counter-IS fight could include providing U.S. Apache helicopter support in the battle for Raqqa or sending more U.S. troops to the region.

The military is likely to ask Trump for broader authority to give commanders room to maneuver in the fight. A defense official said that change could allow delegation at a lower level in order to “alleviate the micro-approving that’s been going on” and provide “speed and agility to tailor solutions to battlefield problems.”

When pressed by VOA, the official said an example of “micro-approving” was when the military was authorized to have a forward mobility number of exactly 203 troops in Syria last year.

“Every single person had to be approved,” the official said.

More flexibility

If the new administration makes authorizations more flexible for the commanders, “that would be a different equation for a war fighter, and probably easier,” he added.

General Joseph Votel, the commander of the U.S. Central Command which oversees the counter-IS operation in Iraq and Syria, is not attending today’s meeting. His absence supports officials’ expectations that this meeting will be more of a request for strategic options that can be presented at a later date.

A major focus of Trump’s meeting with Secretary of Defense James Mattis and top military officers is to discuss the strength and equipment needed to improve combat readiness.

The Pentagon announced Friday that Mattis has directed separate reviews of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and the program on the president’s new aircraft.



“This is a prudent step to incorporate additional information into the budget preparation process and to inform the secretary's recommendations to the president regarding critical military capabilities,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said.