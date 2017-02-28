Accessibility links

Trump Says 'Revved Up Economy' Will Pay for Budget Proposals

U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Feb. 23, 2017.

President Donald Trump said he believes the extra $54 billion he has proposed spending on the U.S. military will be offset by a stronger economy as well as cuts in other areas.

"I think the money is going to come from a revved up economy," Trump said in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday, hours before he was to address a joint session of Congress.

"I mean you look at the kind of numbers we're doing, we were probably GDP of a little more than 1 percent and if I can get that up to 3 or maybe more, we have a whole different ball game. It's a whole different ball game."

