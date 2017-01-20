Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash Outside 'DeploraBall' Event

Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club, which was hosting the “DeploraBall,” a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump's supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

Protesters yelled “No Trump. No fascist USA!” as police tried to keep them away from the building’s doors.

Some protesters threw objects at police. At least one fire was set in the street. Officers deployed chemical spray at the crowd.

Debris was thrown at one man waving a pro-Trump flag and he was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be outside waiting to go into another event. Hannity engaged hecklers by raising his fist; Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theater.

Watch: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Speaks at Protests

In New York City, thousands crowded into Central Park near Trump’s office tower Thursday night for an all-star protest against the incoming administration.

Speakers included Mayor Bill de Blasio, filmmaker Michael Moore, and show business superstars Robert de Niro and Cher.

They also heard actor Alec Baldwin, whose broad comic impersonation of Trump on late-night TV has amused audiences but outraged the president-elect. Baldwin said Americans wary of Trump's policies should become more involved. And he briefly did his Trump impression.

