Trump Visits Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump is holds bilateral meetings with several Arab leaders on the second day of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
President Donald Trump meets with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders during their summit in Riyadh, May 21, 2017.
Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks with President Donald Trump during a meeting with leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2107.
President Donald Trump jokes with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017.
