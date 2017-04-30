Trump: 'Would Not Be Happy' with Another North Korea Nuclear Test

U.S. President Donald Trump says he "would not be happy" if North Korea conducts another nuclear test, which would be its sixth.

"I can tell you also, I don't believe that the president of China, who is a very respected man, will be happy either," Trump said of Chinese President Xi Jinping in an interview that aired Sunday on the CBS television network's "Face the Nation" show.

Asked if "not happy" with another Pyongyang nuclear test meant he would undertake "military action" against the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."

North Korea, which is trying to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland 9,000 kilometers away, conducted a new missile test Saturday, but South Korea said it once again failed.

Trump, in a Twitter comment, said the test "disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President.... Bad!"

The missile test came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations Security Council of "catastrophic consequences" if the international community, and especially China does not pressure North Korea into ending its nuclear weapons development program.

The United States and South Korea on Sunday completed their annual large-scale military drills, which involved 20,000 South Korean troops and 10,000 U.S. forces. But the two countries continued their joint naval exercise in the Sea of Japan that Pyongyang has condemned as a provocation in preparation for an attack on North Korea.

The naval exercises included a U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, Trump dispatched to the region as a warning to North Korea. Through state media, North Korea has threatened to attack the battleship.

On Sunday, Trump, a real estate mogul turned Republican politician, also assailed opposition Democratic lawmakers in Congress as he started the second hundred days in his four-year term in the White House.

"The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction," Trump said on his Twitter account. "They are only interested in themselves and not in what's best for U.S."

During his first 100 days, Trump failed in his effort to repeal and replace the national health care reforms that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, considered to be his signature legislative achievement.

But Trump has been pressuring the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to vote on a revised measure to replace the law popularly known as Obamacare after Republican leaders withdrew repeal legislation in March when they did not have enough votes to pass it.

Trump tweeted, "You can't compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors....New healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions!"

Republican leaders say they will only hold a vote on a revised measure to repeal the seven-year-old Obama-era law if they believe they have enough votes to pass the legislation, even as national polls show Obamacare gaining in popularity.