Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

Two Ukrainian Prisoners Freed in Warring East

  • Associated Press
FILE - Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko, freed this year from a Russian prison, met with rebel leaders before Tuesday's release of two women held under suspicion of spying.

FILE - Ukrainian pilot Nadiya Savchenko, freed this year from a Russian prison, met with rebel leaders before Tuesday's release of two women held under suspicion of spying.

MOSCOW — 

Separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have released two women they had held prisoner as suspected spies.

The release of Anzhelika Presnyakova and Olga Svorak took place Tuesday morning in Donetsk, one of two regions where Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since April 2014. The war has killed more than 9,600 people.

Svorak, a journalist, was captured by rebels in 2015. There were no immediate details on the capture of Presnyakova, a judge from the city of Mariupol.

The women were handed over to a representative of the Ukrainian group Officers Corps, which works to free war prisoners.

Their release followed a meeting between rebel leaders and Nadiya Savchenko, a Ukrainian pilot released this year from a Russian prison after she was convicted of involvement in the deaths of two journalists.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG