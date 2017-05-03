Accessibility links

UAE says 'Significant Breakthrough' Reached in Libya Talks

Libya

DUBAI — 

The United Arab Emirates says a "significant breakthrough" was reached in talks between two rival Libyan leaders that were held in Abu Dhabi.

A Foreign Ministry statement issued early Wednesday marked the first official word on the talks the day before between Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter and Prime Minister Fayez Serraj.

FILE - Gen. Khalifa Hifter, military chief of Libya's internationally recognized government, shown in Amman, Jordan, Aug. 24, 2015.

On Tuesday, Libya's armed forces posted a Facebook photo of the two men.

The ministry's statement offered no specifics. Libya TV said the two men agreed on holding presidential and parliamentary elections next year, but it's unclear how such a vote would be held in the fractured country.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The nation now is split between rival governments and warring militias.

