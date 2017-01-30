UN Officials Condemn Murder of Legal Advsor to Myanmar Ruling Party

U.N. officials have condemned the killing of a legal advisor to Myanmar's ruling party and called for a "proper, effective impartial" probe into murder.

Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, was gunned down Sunday as he was waiting for a taxi outside Yangon's international airport. He had just returned to Myanmar after an overseas trip.

A taxi driver was wounded in the attack. Officials say the gunman has been arrested.

“I am shocked to the core by the senseless killing of a highly respected and knowledgeable individual, whom I have met during all of my visits to the country, including most recently just over a week ago,” said Yanghee Lee, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar.

She said his death is a “tremendous loss to human rights defenders and for Myanmar.”

A Myanmar presidential spokesman said the suspected attacker is being questioned. No motive for the attack is known.