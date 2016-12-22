UN Vote on Israeli Settlements 'Indefinitely' Postponed

Egypt asked the United Nations to "indefinitely" postpone a vote Thursday on a resolution demanding an end Israeli settlement building in Palestinian territories.

The U.N. Security Council had scheduled a meeting Thursday to vote on the resolution, which calls for the cessation of all settlement building in Palestinian territory, calling it "essential for salvaging the two-state solution," which would see Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace.

The resolution also says the existing settlements have "no legal validity" and are "a flagrant violation" of international law.

President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu had urged the Obama administration to veto the U.N. resolution that would halt the building of settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," a statement released by the transition team Thursday and posted on Donald Trump's official Facebook account read. "This puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."

The U.S. vetoed a similar U.N. resolution in 2011, but multiple sources told NBC news that the U.S. had planned to abstain from Thursday vote before it was postponed.

Early in his presidency, Obama warned that Israel's settlements in the Palestinian territories were undermining efforts toward peace in the region. "It is time for these settlements to stop," he said. President Obama has taken more of a hard-line approach with Israel than his predecessors, settlement construction over the past eight years actually exceeded the amount of building that took place during the Bush years, according to the Associated Press.

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has indicated he could break from U.S. precedent and strongly back the settlement construction, this month nominating David Freidman, a bankruptcy lawyer who is a strong advocate for Israeli settlements, as the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Friedman has expressed his opposition to a key tenet of U.S. policy in the region: the two-state solution of an Israeli and Palestinian state living peacefully side by side. He has also compared liberal Jews in the U.S. who oppose settlement construction and other policies to the Jews who helped the Nazis during World War II.

In a statement acknowledging his nomination, Friedman said he looked forward to doing his job "from the U.S. embassy in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem." The U.S. embassy is in Tel Aviv, and although previous presidents have promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, they failed to follow through on the pledge.