US Keeps Up Pressure on Syria, Russia in Wake of Gas Attack

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that the Trump administration would not "look the other way" when Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad terrorizes his people.

"We are watching the regime's actions carefully," she warned during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, which was called to discuss efforts to find a political solution to the six-year conflict.

Speaking of last week's gas attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, Haley criticized Assad's supporters for covering for his heinous actions.

"It showed what happens when Assad's allies, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, decide to lend their support to a barbaric regime instead of joining the world to stop it," she said.

The White House said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence believed Syrian government aircraft taking off from the Shayrat airfield dropped the gas on Khan Sheikhoun on April 4. The administration also said there was intelligence putting people associated with Syria's chemical weapons program at the airfield in late March preparing for the attack, and on the day of the attack.

The United States subsequently launched missiles at the Syrian airfield.

Images of children

After seeing images of dying children in the chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun, President Donald Trump said he decided a military response was necessary. "When I saw that, I said we have to do something," he said.

In an interview that aired Wednesday, Trump told Fox Business News reporter Maria Bartiromo that the United States was not going to become more deeply involved in Syria. "We're not going into Syria," he said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer cautioned, however, that the president would not rule out another strike if Assad attacked civilians with chemical weapons again.

Trump warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's support of Assad, who has been accused of launching the chemical weapons with Moscow's help, is "very bad for Russia" and "very bad for mankind."

Finding definitive evidence

British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said his government shared the U.S. assessment that it was highly likely the Assad regime was responsible for the sarin attack last week.

"Chemical weapons scientists at Porton Down, in the United Kingdom, have analyzed samples obtained from Khan Sheikhoun, and these have tested positive for the nerve agent sarin, or a sarin-like substance," he told council members.

"We need to find out the facts, conduct a comprehensive investigation," Russian envoy Vladimir Safronkov told the council. He questioned how foreign experts could have already concluded Damascus was responsible. "I am amazed this was the conclusion. No one has yet visited the site of crime. How do you know that?" he asked.

Syrian Ambassador Bashar Jaafari said it was all "lies and accusations" against his country, and that Syria no longer possessed chemical weapons, as confirmed by the United Nations in June 2014.

The council planned to vote later Wednesday on a revised draft resolution put forward by the United States, Britain and France that seeks to condemn the gas attack and strengthen an international investigation into what happened. An earlier draft failed to make it to a vote last Thursday.

The Western powers said they had made modest changes to the text, but Moscow was still expected to veto the measure.

Seeking a political solution

Council members heard a briefing from U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is tasked with trying to bring the opposing Syrian sides together.

He recently completed a fifth round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, the first time the two sides have spoken directly instead of through him. He said that while there were no breakthroughs, there also were no breakdowns, and that the parties held substantive talks for nine full days on all the issues.

"Yes, the gaps are still wide," he said. He warned that the talks were overshadowed by an intensification of fighting on the ground, and he urged the restoration of a nationwide cease-fire.

"This is a time for clear thinking, strategy, imagination, cooperation," de Mistura said.

He welcomed the talks Wednesday in Moscow between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Ultimately, de Mistura said, there is a choice: Either the killing and destruction continue, or there is a shift to serious discussion and real de-escalation and a cease-fire to reach a political settlement. "The stakes in Syria are very high," he said.