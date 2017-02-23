Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

US-backed Iraqi Forces Retake Mosul Airport

Iraq said Thursday that its U.S.-backed forces had taken control of the airport in Mosul, which Islamic State extremists had controlled since 2014.
Show more
Fighting rages on as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
1

Fighting rages on as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)

Iraqi special forces prepare to battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
2

Iraqi special forces prepare to battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)

Rubble from a destroyed home litters the street in Abu Saif village, southwest Mosul, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
3

Rubble from a destroyed home litters the street in Abu Saif village, southwest Mosul, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)

Women and children flee as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
4

Women and children flee as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG