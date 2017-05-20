2 US Fighter Jets Scramble to Escort Hawaii-bound Plane

U.S. military fighter jets scrambled to escort a Hawaii-bound American Airlines plane after a man allegedly tried to enter the cockpit Friday.

Pacific Command spokesman Navy Commander Dave Benham told VOA via email Friday that two F-22 Raptors from the Hawaii National Guard were called to respond to a reported disturbance on the commercial aircraft as it was approaching Honolulu International Airport.

“The F-22s escorted the airliner to the airport in accordance with homeland defense procedures,” Benham said. “Local law enforcement responded once the civilian airliner was on the ground.”

The airline told local media the plane, an Airbus A321, landed safety at Honolulu International Airport at 11:35 a.m. local time. The flight originated from Los Angeles International Airport.

According to two eyewitnesses, the man who caused the disruption did not make it to the cockpit door.

Instead, they said, he was stopped by a flight attendant who had jammed her serving cart in the doorway that separates first class from coach.

One of the witnesses said other passengers grabbed the man. They took him to the back of the plane and duct-taped him to his seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.