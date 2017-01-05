US Places Osama Bin Laden's Son on Terror Blacklist

The U.S. State Department has placed the son of al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden, on its terrorist blacklist.

Hamza bin Laden, who is in his mid-20s, is reported to have become active in the al-Qaida terrorist community since his father was killed in a covert operation conducted by U.S. forces in 2011.

The State Department designation means U.S. citizens are prohibited from engaging in any kind of business transaction with those on the terrorist list.

Hamza bin Laden is reported to have formally joined al-Qaida in 2015, and in the past two years he has issued public statements encouraging future terror attacks on the United States. He also has threatened revenge for the death of his father.

Additionally on Thursday, the State Department announced that Egyptian national Ibrahim al-Banna, a senior member of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, had been added to the terrorist blacklist.