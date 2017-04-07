US Senate Confirms Trump Supreme Court Pick

The U.S. Senate voted 54-45 Friday to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, in a vote decided largely along party lines.

Vice President Mike Pence was present in the Senate chamber to preside over the confirmation vote.

The nomination comes a day after Republicans used their majority to exercise the “nuclear option,” altering Senate rules to defeat a Democratic procedural blockade of the nominee, known as a filibuster.

While lamenting the need for a rules change, Republicans said they had no choice but to act.

“We need to restore the norms and traditions of the Senate and get past this unprecedented partisan filibuster,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.

“We have actually restored the status quo,” said Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, noting that filibusters of Supreme Court nominees were almost unheard of prior to Trump’s selection.

Democrats had a different take on the decision to alter the filibuster.