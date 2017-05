The Trump administration is considering whether to send between 3,000 and 5,000 additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan to try to break a stalemate in the 15-year war against the Taliban. Administration officials say President Donald Trump is likely to discuss a troop increase when he attends a NATO summit later this month. With some 350,000 Afghan security forces already engaged in the fight, South Asia correspondent Ayesha Tanzeem takes a look at what this small U.S. troop increase could mean.