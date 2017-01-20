Accessibility links

Some Washington Protests Turn Violent

Police face off with protesters as Donald Trump is sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. (J. Swicord/VOA)

WASHINGTON — 

Protesters in the nation's capital clashed with police Friday as Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Black-clad demonstrators smashed storefront windows and scattered broken glass along a major street in downtown Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of police used pepper spray to corner the group of about 75 protesters in the entrance of an office building, beginning a standoff that ended with dozens of arrests.

WATCH: Protests Turn Violent in D.C.

Inauguration Protests
"I'm here to protest fascism and the election of Donald Trump, and the rise of right-wing fascism in Western Europe, as well as the U.S.," said a protester who did want to be identified.

The unidentified D.C. resident told VOA that police had used tear gas, concussion grenades and pepper spray to disperse the protesters, who hid in alleyways and dumpsters. Several loud explosions, followed by smoke, were observed as police moved in to contain the protesters.

Elijah Manly, a protester who drove to Washington from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told VOA that "growing white fascism and supremacism in America" motivated his protests.

Protesters speak out against the war — and in support of water — as Donald Trump is sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. (Victoria Macchi/VOA)

About an hour earlier, a group of protesters advocating for Native American rights blocked a security checkpoint leading to the National Mall, using chains and walls of demonstrators to prevent Trump supporters wearing "Make America Great Again" hats from entering.

Police were able to cut the chains, and they protected inauguration attendees as they were screened.

Protesters hold "We the People" signs as Donald Trump is sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan, 20, 2017. (Victoria Macchi/VOA)

More protests flared later in the day, with people setting fire to newspaper boxes and throwing bricks at windows and parked vehicles. Numerous protesters were arrested, and several police officers and demonstrators were reportedly injured.

WATCH: Protesters Take to Parade Route

President Trump Parade Protesters
