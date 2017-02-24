White House Criticized After Blocking Outlets from Briefing

The White House came under sharp criticism Friday after blocking a number of news outlets from a daily question-and-answer session with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Several news organizations that have been critical of President Donald Trump, including CNN and The New York Times, were among the outlets not allowed to cover the briefing.

Some outlets that are seen as more sympathetic to Trump, including Breitbart News, the One America News Network, and the Washington Times, were allowed in.

Other mainstream outlets were allowed to participate, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. Some outlets, including the Associated Press, refused to participate, in solidarity with those excluded.

The off-camera briefing was held in Spicer's office, and replaced the daily on-camera press briefing, which all credentialed news outlets are allowed to attend.

The White House Correspondents' Association, an organization of journalists who cover the president, issued a sharp rebuke of the White House move.

"The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House," said Jeff Mason WHCA president. "We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff."

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet said: "Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties."

In a statement, the Associated Press' director of media relations said: "The AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible."

The Trump administration already had been criticized for attempting to sideline certain media outlets it sees as unfriendly.

In a tweet last week, Trump included The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS, and CNN in a list of media outlets he said were the "enemy of the people."

White House officials have not responded to VOA's request for comment.

