Launched by the Obama administration in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders has brought hundreds of young Africans to the U.S. to study and network. A new component of the initiative, the Reciprocal Exchange program, has taken 26 Americans to 17 African countries since March to work on projects with former YALI fellows. For VOA, Lameck Masina has the story of one of those exchanges from Nsanje in southern Malawi.