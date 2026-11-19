Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Dari article.

Afghanistan’s economy is growing, but for the third straight year there is less to go around, according to the World Bank.

In a report released this week, the World Bank projected that Afghanistan’s economy would grow 3 percent in fiscal year 2026. But with the population growing by more than 6 percent, GDP per capita is expected to decline for the third consecutive year.

The World Bank attributed the economic growth largely to a strong harvest this year.

“Agriculture rebounded by about 8 percent after the 2025 drought and provided almost 90 percent of growth,” the report said.

The report said population growth of 6.6 percent would result in a 3.3 percent decline in GDP per capita.

“Population has grown by an estimated 24 percent since 2022, largely because more than 6 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan since 2024,” the report said.

In October, the UNHCR said that nearly 1.3 million Afghans had returned from Pakistan and Iran so far in 2026, including people who had been deported. The two countries have hosted most Afghan refugees.

The agency also reported that about 4.9 million Afghans returned to the country between 2023 and 2025.

The U.N. agency said the return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan had put additional pressure on the Afghan economy.

The World Bank report projected that inflation would average 7 percent in 2026, almost double the 2025 rate.

It added that weaker labor demand and rising food prices were eroding household purchasing power, while private investment and exports had contracted.

According to the U.N., Afghanistan will remain one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises in 2026, with nearly 22 percent of the population in need of humanitarian assistance.

“Food insecurity and acute malnutrition continued to worsen in Afghanistan, with 15.9 million people facing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3), including 3.4 million in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), while child wasting reached its highest recorded levels of the August-October period,” a UNICEF report said.

The World Bank projected that Afghanistan’s economy would grow by 3.3 percent in 2027 and 3.5 percent in 2028. However, output per person is expected to remain about 7 percent below its 2024 level in 2028.

The bank warned that a poor harvest, disruptions to trade routes, the return of more Afghan refugees from neighboring countries and further cuts in foreign aid could weaken economic growth.

The report said improving trade routes, creating more jobs in provinces receiving large numbers of refugees, and restoring access to education and employment for women and girls were key to improving living standards.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary schools and women from universities. Women are excluded from most government jobs and many private-sector jobs, including work for nongovernmental organizations. They are also prohibited from visiting public parks, gyms and public baths and are required to have a male relative, known as a mahram, accompany them on long-distance travel.