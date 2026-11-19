Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Persian article.

Sepideh Gholian, a civil rights activist and former political prisoner, says security forces arrested and tortured three members of her family in a bid to force her to surrender, after she spoke to VOA’s Persian-language program “Omgh-e Meydan” (“Depth of Field”).



Authorities raided her family home in the southwestern city of Dezful on Nov. 16, arresting her father, Khodarahm, and her 17-year-old niece, Tahoura, according to rights groups. Her brother, Mehdi, was arrested when he went to ask about them.



Gholian said her father was severely beaten, and her niece was threatened with death and rape. Agents told the family that a suspended prison sentence against her had been activated because of her recent interviews and human rights work, rights groups reported.



Gholian’s brother, Mehdi Gholian, was also arrested when he went to ask about their father and niece and was transferred to Dezful Prison.



In her post, Gholian said agents told the family the three would not be released until she surrendered.



She said the Security Police, acting as the judicial officers in her case, told the family during the raid that a suspended five-year prison sentence from a previous case would be enforced because of her interview with VOA.



Gholian appeared on VOA’s “Omgh-e Meydan” on Sept. 12, 2026, where she spoke with Fahimeh Khezr-Heidari about the torture and mistreatment of political prisoners.



During the program, Gholian spoke at length about the torture inflicted on herself, other political prisoners, and protest detainees, including abuse during arrest, as well as inhumane prison conditions.



In January 2026, Gholian was arrested for attending the seventh-day memorial of Khosrow Alikordi in Mashhad and sentenced to five years of suspended imprisonment and six months of discretionary prison time on charges of "assembly and collusion against national security" and "propaganda against the system."



At the end of her post, Gholian wrote: "From right here, let me say to the prosecutor of Dezful or any unaccountable official who made this decision: we will not back down from our struggle. While my heart bleeds for my brother, my heart is warmed by your support, and I hope a good tomorrow awaits us."



Iranian authorities rarely comment on individual arrests and have not commented publicly on Gholian's post.