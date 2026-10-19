China-Philippines War of Words Raises South China Sea Tensions

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

The Philippines has summoned China’s ambassador to protest remarks suggesting Beijing could easily defeat Manila in a conflict, escalating a diplomatic dispute amid tensions over the South China Sea.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro told Ambassador Jing Quan on Monday that his remarks were “provocative and unacceptable” and risked worsening bilateral relations.

China defended Jing. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning urged the Philippines to “rein in the irresponsible words and actions of individual politicians,” accusing some Philippine officials of exaggerating the issue.

The dispute began last Thursday when Jing responded to reporters’ questions about Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.’s description of China as a regional “troublemaker.”

Jing said the Philippines should be grateful to have a neighbor like China, adding “if we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force and we love peace.”

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said last Friday that the remarks sounded “very much like a threat” and called for an explanation from the Chinese envoy.

The exchange comes as competing claims in the South China Sea continue to strain relations and tests U.S. security commitments to the Philippines.

A long-running dispute

The South China Sea is a major international shipping route with rich fishing grounds, potential energy resources and strategic importance.

China claims most of the waterway, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims.

In 2016, an international arbitration tribunal rejected key elements of China’s broad claims to historic rights in the sea. The tribunal also found that China had violated the Philippines’ sovereign rights in parts of its exclusive economic zone. Beijing has rejected the ruling.

For the Philippines, the dispute affects fishing, maritime law enforcement, resource development and its ability to exercise its claimed rights in the waters.

No direct military-to-military communication

Recent incidents in the South China Sea have added to tensions.

On September 27, China held joint naval and air exercises near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, known in China as Huangyan Dao and in the Philippines as Bajo de Masinloc. The Philippines and the United States criticized the exercises.

On October 4, the Philippine Coast Guard said Chinese vessels obstructed a law enforcement operation involving a foreign fishing boat suspected of dynamite fishing near Thitu Island, known in the Philippines as Pag-asa Island.

On October 8, Manila accused Chinese coast guard vessels of using water cannons and obstructing the evacuation of a sick Philippine Navy servicemember near Second Thomas Shoal, delaying the operation by nearly 10 hours.

On October 15, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. reiterated that the military communications between the two countries remain suspended for security reasons. He accused Beijing of misusing the channels and distorting conversations.

The direct military-to-military communication between Beijing and Manila was put on hold in 2023. Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan warned that a failure to restore military communications could increase the risk of confrontation.

U.S.-Philippine security ties

The dispute also has implications for Washington. The United States and the Philippines are bound by a mutual defense treaty, which covers armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, aircraft and public vessels in the South China Sea.

Manila has also strengthened security cooperation with Japan and Australia.

Washington faces the challenge of supporting its ally while deterring aggression and avoiding a wider military conflict. The suspension of military communications between China and the Philippines has raised concerns that poor communication during maritime confrontations could lead to miscalculation.